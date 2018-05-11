Coleg Cambria gain valuable experience this week working with thoroughbred catering company at Chester races.

Around 75 Coleg Cambria Hospitality and Catering students have been gaining valuable experience during this weeks Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse

The students from the Deeside and Wrexham-based college have been training with the award-winning Horseradish group, which supplies some of the north west’s leading venues.

Among the other locations it serves are Bangor on Dee Racecourses, Chester Town Hall and Speke Hall.

Horseradish has also provided creative catering solutions for the RHS Flower Show in Tatton Park and Wales Rally GB.

The collaboration will offer Hospitality and Catering students the opportunity to work with the company, giving them the experience of live events, from weddings and parties to race meetings and large public gatherings.

Paula Wood, Cambria’s Assistant Principal and Director of Curriculum, said: “The partnership between Cambria and Horseradish offers a fantastic opportunity for our learners to further develop the skills they have learnt in college and experience the industry first-hand. “This makes the education that Cambria provides relevant to the real needs of the sector. We very much look forward to working with Horseradish in partnership to develop the next generation of industry professionals together.” Mark Wilcockson, Head of HR at Chester Race Company, added: “We are thrilled to be working together with Coleg Cambria to be able to offer course participants the opportunity to draw on real-life industry experience as they work towards qualifications that will set them up for entering the world of work. “We see this project as beneficial not only for the students but for Chester Race Company as we hope to attract enthusiastic talented individuals with the possibility of employment at the end of the term.”

The news comes after the college joined forces with Wrexham AFC, an alliance that will see students train alongside the club’s kitchen and service staff on matchdays at the Racecourse ground.

They will be on hand to attend events and functions at the world’s oldest international football stadium, giving them valuable expertise as part of their Professional Cooking qualification.

The department is also celebrating the success of its own restaurants – Y Celstryn and Hafod – which were lauded by the AA recently.

Hafod, on the Yale campus in Wrexham, achieved a highly commended rosette and was recognised as a centre of excellence for food and beverage service, while Y Celstryn at Deeside achieved a rosette award.