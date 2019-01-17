Coleg Cambria Forensic Science students amongst three national skills gold medal winners

Three students from Coleg Cambria, Niamh Owen, Frazer Tierney and Jessica Bruce, have won a gold medal in the Forensic Science and Hairdressing final of a national skills competition.

Backed by the Welsh Government through the European Social Fund, Skills Competition Wales is a series of events held in colleges across the country, designed to celebrate vocational skills and create highly skilled, talented employees for the Welsh workforce.

Niamh, 18, and Frazer, 19, competed as a team against 10 other students from across Wales in a series of forensic science challenges in under two hours.

The competitors were tasked with examining scenes from fake murders and burglaries.

Niamh said:

“Myself and Frazer are so pleased to have won the forensic science competition, we can’t believe it. The competition involved examining scenes including murders and burglaries. Focusing on the murder scene was very interesting and from this I have discovered my passion for understanding the criminal mind, which has led me to realising that my dream job would a forensic psychologist. The environment made us feel professional and tested our practical skills as well as our focus and personal skills as a team. Coming away from the event we have grown as professionals, but also made friends with the people we were competing with. We can’t wait to compete next year at the next stage.”

Jessica Bruce

Jessica, 22, competed against 14 other students from across Wales in a series of hairdressing challenges over five hours.

The competitors were tasked with three challenges including hair-up style, bridal hair and cut and colour treatment.

Jessica said:

“Attending the competition was a valuable experience as the judges gave a lot of direct feedback to help me improve and achieve future goals. The competition involved a hair-up style, bridal hair and a cut and colour treatment. This worked to my advantage as I have previous experience in working in bridal hair. One of the main reasons I found Skills Competition Wales so great was because it gave me the opportunity to meet new people, test my skills and build my CV.”

More than 40 competitions are taking place this year, across a wide range of different vocations from forensic science and fashion technology to 3D game and food preparation.

Those who are successful may then go on to be shortlisted for the UK Squad, competing against the world’s most talented young people at the WorldSkills international final in Shanghai, China in 2021.

Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates said: