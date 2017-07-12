Coleg Cambria Equine Students Gain Prestigious Industry Recognised Qualification

Level 2 and Level 3 students taking the BHS Stage 1 exam at Coleg Cambria, Northop (from L-R) Chelsea Thompson, Maddie Stevens, Amy Platt, Milly Murphy, Maddie Maher, Chelsea Jones, Paris Melton, Julia Nowak and Adele Jenkins.

Ten Equine students from Coleg Cambria Northop have successfully passed their British Horse Society (BHS) Stage 1 exam.

The BHS Stage 1 qualification is assessed through external, independent examiners. It tests candidates’ practical skills and horse knowledge.

This qualification allows learners to evidence their skill development and ability, in order to progress onto higher qualifications such as BHS Stage 2, or enter employment.

Equine Instructor for Coleg Cambria, Debbie Howe said:

Coleg Cambria Equine Students are trained intensively towards the internationally recognised British Horse Society (BHS) examinations. Here at Northop we realise the importance of gaining these professional qualifications which support their main academic course; they run alongside the main course and help towards preparing the learners for industry. We are pleased to announce that we have an excellent success rate and are sending some of our final year students off into industry with a Level 3 Diploma and the BHS Stage 1, 2 and 3.

Level 3 students Jade Owens, Shannon Frangos and Sian Holt also undertook the BHS Stage 3 exam at Ingestre Stables in Stafford recently.