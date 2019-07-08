Coleg Cambria employees rewarded for long service and excellence at staff awards

Coleg Cambria employees were rewarded for excellence and long service at their annual staff awards ceremony.

The college held the event at Y Celstryn restaurant in Deeside, where chief executive David Jones praised workers for their dedication and commitment to the organisation.

Seventeen people from the Northop, Deeside, Wrexham and Llysfasi sites received certificates for long service, including chief operating officer Steve Jackson.

And nine employees were given trophies for going above and beyond in customer service, innovation, leadership, diversity and achievement.

Mr Jones said the loyalty of staff over so many years, and the number of colleagues nominating one another for awards, highlighted the level of respect among their workforce.

“The amazing individuals and teams being recognised today have been chosen by their peers, as well as line managers and other departments at Coleg Cambria,” said Mr Jones.

“It is important to the development of the college that we continue to reward the people who shine, those who go out of their way to make a contribution for our students and community.”

Chair John Clutton was in agreement, adding: “I always look forward to this event because it’s an opportunity and a pleasure to meet some of our unsung heroes.

“One of the outstanding successes of Cambria is the loyalty of staff, and for employees to be nominated by your peers shows the impact you’ve had. Congratulations to you all.”

The staff award winners for 2019 were:

Team Awards

Achievement – Basic Essential Skills: Fran Hughes, Kerry Lloyd and Tracy Mitchell

Customer Service – Toybox Nursery

Individual Awards

Innovation – Emma Burton, Mark Davies, Cresetta Moorhouse

Leadership – Peter Creswell, Rosemary Gilmartin, Angharad Jarvis

Customer Service – Ellen Edwards, Amanda Ellis, Kelly Mapp-Jones

Diversity – Sarah Mulhearn

Achievement – Sadie Thackaberry

Mr Jones said Food and Beverage lecturer Angharad Jarvis was the “personification of dedication and leadership”.

She had been selected for giving up her own time in preparing Hospitality and Catering learners for events and functions, working tirelessly for the college and delivering HNC/HND programmes, all while studying for a BA (Hons) in Education.

Another to receive praise was Mark Davies, who developed a virtual reality (VR) app to use as a teaching and learning resource for Construction, incorporating health and safety guidelines and a virtual tour of the workshop.

Mr Jones led the applause for all the winners, and in this his final year at the award-winning institution, said he could not be prouder of their achievements.

“I am so impressed by the quality and breadth of talent from across the college, it is astounding,” he said.

“Well done to all of our winners, and our long service recipients, and keep up the good work – keep this college at number one.”

