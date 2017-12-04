Coleg Cambria Business students benefit from expertise

Coleg Cambria Business students, along with pupils from Ysgol Glan Clwyd, recently got the opportunity to attend a Business workshop at the Deeside Sixth Form Centre to learn about the experience of those working within the sector in Wales.

The workshop was part of a project funded by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol to encourage more 16-19 year old learners to follow a course or modules in Business through the medium of Welsh.

Over 100 students attended the workshop and benefited from talks by professionals who work in the sector, including Alwen Williams, Director BT Wales, Llŷr Roberts Head of Canolfan ABC, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Gaenor Roberts owner of TLWS and Owain Roberts from Llaeth y Llan. During their talks, all emphasised the importance of the Welsh language within their businesses.

Sioned Roberts, Branch Officer Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol at Glyndwr University & Coleg Cambria said:

“It was a pleasure to be able to welcome the guest speakers to the Deeside Sixth Form Centre, along with students from all over the North East who attended the conference.

I am very grateful to the learners for coming along and for participating in the sessions. I would like to thank Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol for sponsoring the event, without their support we would be unable to hold this event.”