Coleg Cambria awarded the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents “President’s Gold Standard 2017

Staff recently returned back to their daily roles after collecting a prestigious award in Glasgow on behalf of the college.

Coleg Cambria was awarded the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) “President’s Gold Standard 2017” for outstanding Health and Safety Management.

The “Gold” standard is the highest award possible within the prestigious RoSPA Health and Safety annual award scheme. The ‘President’s Gold Standard’ is awarded to organisations who have achieved a ‘Gold’ standard for ten consecutive years and not only maintained that standard but clearly demonstrated year on year improvements.

The RoSPA Health Safety Award scheme is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas.

Health, Safety & Sustainability Technician at Coleg Cambria, Tina Davies who collected the award at the prestigious ceremony in the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow said, “students and staff at Coleg Cambria work really hard to ensure that health & safety remains of paramount importance, this is reflected by the organisation being recognised at gold standard for the twelfth consecutive year; the highest award in the scheme. It was our pleasure to collect the award on behalf of the College, staff and students.”