Coleg Cambria and Wine School of Cheshire raise a glass to new hospitality partnership

Coleg Cambria and wine experts have raised their glasses to a new hospitality partnership.

The college has teamed up with The Wine of School of Cheshire to broaden the knowledge and experience of Catering and Hospitality students.

While the learners will not be sampling the wines themselves, they will be given a flavour of which bottles, vintage and grapes best complement the food they are preparing and serving, under the tutelage of the School’s award-winning founder Richard Smith.

His 27 years in the industry have seen him develop links with international brands including Marks and Spencer, Airbus, Hartey Wealth Management and Chester Race Company, and he looks forward to delivering a series of seminars in partnership with the college.

“This is a great opportunity for them to add another element to their education, on top of the food and hospitality side of things,” said Richard.

“We also want to develop their confidence in pairing food and wine and introduce them to wines from across the world, as well as those we have right here in Wales.”

He added: “Eventually this will lead to them hosting their own events, where they can combine the skills they’ve learnt in a professional, corporate setting which may one day reflect their place of work.

“These gatherings would also be a rewarding opportunity to raise money for our charity – Crohn’s and Colitis UK – and for the college’s fundraising appeal.

“We look forward to getting started and helping the students on the road to successful careers in the industry.”

The Wine School of Cheshire is widely recognised as the county’s foremost authority on wine tasting and expertise, organising events and classes throughout the year.

Their collaboration with Coleg Cambria will be based at Y Celstryn training restaurant in Deeside, which was recently awarded a rosette by the AA.

Andrew Woods, the college’s Deputy Director of Hospitality and Catering, says joining forces with another respected name in the hospitality arena – following the launch of the Bryn Williams Food Academy – further enhances the reputation of the course.

He said: “The students are learning in real life, real-time environments, which gives them an idea of what it’s like to work in a professional kitchen or restaurant.

“Joining forces with The Wine School of Cheshire brings a fresh angle to their learning, as wine and how best to serve it and choose the correct type to complement the food will be beneficial to them.

“Richard is one of the most knowledgeable experts in the country and is keen to help support the next generation of catering and hospitality workers, so we look forward to joining forces with him and tapping-into his extensive range of skills and experience.”

