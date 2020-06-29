Coleg Cambria alumni supporting young students on the path to future careers

Coleg Cambria alumni are supporting young students on the path to their future careers.

Esther Abelian, Dr Clare Jones and Abigail Duckett are among the former learners offering support and guidance to current cohorts.

All three went on to study Medicine at university after completing their studies at the north east Wales institution.

They have been in regular contact with Chemistry lecturer and Early Applicants Adviser Nora Richardson and are helping teenagers planning to follow in their footsteps.





Abigail is Co-President of Cardiff University Widening Access to Medicine Mentoring Society (WAMMS) and coordinates its efforts in Wrexham and the surrounding area.

She is keen to see more youngsters enter the fields of science and medicine and says the scheme will continue beyond her involvement later this summer.

“WAMMS has mostly involved Cambria – as an ex-student I already had good links with the college – and been running sessions for A levels students who are interested in applying to study Medicine at university,” said the 23 year-old, from Wrexham.

“These workshops included an overview of the course, tips for writing personal statements and interview preparation. I was also involved in the mock MMI (Multiple Mini Interviews) circuit that Nora set up this year.”

She added “Given the current Coronavirus pandemic we have had to cancel several visits planned for the summer term, but I have provided those students affected with some written materials to compensate as best as possible.

“I have recently graduated so from next month onwards will have no input into WAMMS, but there will be a new committee for the next academic year, so the scheme will continue.”

Esther left Cambria two years ago, and due to the pandemic has not been able to help as much as planned. However, she has still been on hand with advice.

“I gave a short talk to students about applications to study Medicine and recently sent out a guide and resource document to the college, which was distributed to those interested,” said Esther.

Nora added: “We have a busy Medic Society in college which thrives on the experience of past students.

“I am particularly grateful that we have been able to give this year’s lower sixth students regular and realistic support during the pandemic, offering talks, a virtual conference and work experience as well as bespoke resources.

“We have a fantastic relationship with past students and I would particularly like to thank Abi, Esther and Clare for their help this year, as well as other recent alumni who have linked in to offer advice on personal statements, their degree course and university.

“I never have to ask for help twice and their support, experience and encouragement is invaluable to our current students.”

