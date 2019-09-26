Coleg Cambria achieves 100% distinction pass rate on marketing courses

Coleg Cambria Marketing students achieved staggering exam results across the board.

All 14 learners on Levels 3 and 4 of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) courses received passes with distinction.

The groups were completing the Level 3 Foundation Certificate in Marketing or the Level 4 Certificate in Professional Marketing.

The exams are externally assessed by the CIM, with Level 3 being the same standard as an A level, and Level 4 the equivalent of the first year of a university degree.

Stephanie Littler, a Chartered Marketer and the CIM Programme Leader and Lecturer at Coleg Cambria, said: “Our exam results were fabulous, I am so pleased as the learners worked hard to achieve this amazing academic success.

“CIM courses are well respected by industry professionals as the standards are high and they are practically relevant.

“At Coleg Cambria we continue to look for ways to give our learners ‘an edge’, including innovative ways of teaching and using guest speakers.

“I recently organised mindfulness sessions to help the group deal with exam stress. It obviously had a positive effect and our CIM learners were delighted with their results.”

She added: “Students are stretched and challenged to help them think more deeply, be more analytical and view marketing from several practical perspectives to create an essential, holistic and integrated approach.

“They learn how to apply and adapt sound marketing theory and research and best industry practice to their organisations to improve the bottom line and be more innovative.”

Among those thrilled with the outcome was Kirsty McKay, a CIM Foundation Certificate in Marketing student.

“The thought of attending a night class after a full day of work was daunting at first but Stephanie makes every lecture most enjoyable,” she said.

“In particular I have enjoyed learning about marketing theories and how we can adapt them in the workplace and how they have changed throughout the years to adapt technology.

“I would recommend applying for a CIM course to anyone who is thinking of starting a career in marketing or anyone who would like to develop their existing knowledge and receive a qualification to support their career.”