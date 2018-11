A bit of advanced warning for those who don’t want to get caught up in ridiculous amounts of traffic.

Coca Cola’s so-called ‘Christmas Truck’ will be rocking up on Queensferry Asda this December.

The soft drink makers annual festive marketing campaign which causes an utter frenzy with regional newspaper titles takes in 24 UK locations this year.

It will be at Asda Queensferry on Tuesday 11 December.

More here: https://www.coca-cola.co.uk/stories/keep-on-trucking