News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Personal Location Beacon discarded in skip sparks River Dee search

Published: Tuesday, Jan 15th, 2019
Share:

Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral were scrambled into action this morning following reports a Personal Location Beacon (PLB) had been activated in the middle of the River Dee.

The Flint rescue team began a search from Greenfield to Bagillt whilst counterparts from Wirral concentrated a search in the Neston area.

RNLI Hoylake Hovercraft joined the search from the Wirral side over to Bagillt.

The Caernarfon based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was called in to help, it was first spotted over the river at around 11.20am.

The crew were able to ‘triangulate’ an area using onboard equipment

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Flint said:

“Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 from Caernarfon was tasked and once on scene were able to triangulate an area using their equipment onboard.

This lead to further enquires to a local scrap yard with an old vessel on site which was investigated by Flint Coastguard Rescue Officers with nothing found.

Shortly after Holyhead CGOC (Coastguard Operations Centre) had received further information from a local skip site who confirmed they had found a device in a skip.

Flint Team proceeded and confirmed this was, in fact, the device in question.

All units updated and CGOC happy for all units to stand down and return to respective Stations.”

Helicopter flight path

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Operation Pallial: North Wales care home abuser has sentence increased

Driver seriously injured following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire last night

Homes needed for large number of pet mice found dumped last month by a Connah’s Quay resident

A550 all clear following earlier collision

Flintshire MP’s set to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Police appeal for witnesses following a single vehicle crash on the A55 in Flintshire

A55 eastbound near Dobshill reopens following closure due to an earlier collision

Six months of work to improve cycle links on Deeside Industrial Estate set to get underway

Two boys assaulted and robbed on cycle path in Chester


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn