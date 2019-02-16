Coastguard helicopter called out to assist rescue team with injured person in Bagillt

A Coastguard Rescue Team was called out this afternoon following reports a person fallen down an embankment near Bagillt

The Flint-based volunteer rescuers were scrambled at 11.40am having been alerted by Coastguard Operations Centre to help the woman who, it was revealed later, had broken her ankle in three places following a fall.

Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter from Caernarfon was called in to help with the casualty, a spokesman for Flint Coastguard said:

“The casualty was assessed by Coastguard Rescue Officers and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Paramedics and due to the casualty’s condition and location the best method of evacuation decided by the OIC was Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter from Caernarfon.

Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team also tasked as back up.

Once R936 arrived on scene casualty was packaged into stretcher and transported to Hospital via Coastguard Helicopter. Holyhead CGOC updated and all units stood down.”

Tania Williams later posted a message the Flint Coastguard Facebook page thanking them for their help today she said:

“Hi, it was me you picked up, thank you so much for getting me out of there. I have broken my ankle in 3 places and need surgery to pin it.. so grateful for yours and the Ambulance services help.”

Image: Flint Coastguard