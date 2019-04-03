Coastguard callout after red distress flare spotted near Mostyn

An HM Coastguard rescue team from Flint was scrambled to reports of a red distress flare being spotted in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, April 3.

The volunteer team were tasked to investigate the flare sighting in the vicinity of the River Dee at Mostyn following a 999 call to UK Coastguard just after 1.20 am.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“The team tasked by UK Coastguard to investigate a red flare sighting in the Mostyn area following a 999 call.

Team search thoroughly from Ffynnongroyw to Greenfield with nothing untoward found, Holyhead CGOC updated and Team stood down, call with good intent.

Please remember, in a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The use of red distress flares indicates that there is a “grave and imminent danger” to life or a vessel and should only be used in an emergency situation.

Because of the nature of red flares and what they mean, it is illegal, under Merchant Shipping Act , to fire or ignite any red flare either out on the water or along the coastline to avoid calling out emergency services for no reason.