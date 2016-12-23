Co-op recalls 165,000 chocolate Santas after small batteries found inside two

The Co-op has said it is recalling 165,000 hollow milk chocolate Santa figures after two reports of alleged product tampering.

The company has announced a nationwide recall of the German-manufactured chocolates, which sell for £1 each.

The retailer said two customers found batteries in their foil wrapped chocolate Santas and that it was now investigating the matter.

A Co-op spokesman said:

“We are concerned about two separate instances of alleged product tampering involving our hollow milk chocolate Santa foil figures, which have been found to contain a small battery inside.

“As a result we have begun a UK-wide product recall. Customers with one of these products should not eat it but call our customer relations team for a full refund.”

If you have bought any of the product do not eat it. Instead, customers can also contact Co-op’s Customer Relation Team on 0800 0686 727.