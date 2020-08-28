Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Aug 2020

Clusters of Covid cases reported in Wales stemming from people returning from holidays abroad

Holidaymakers are being reminded to follow quarantine rules when they return to Wales from abroad to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government has said that clusters of positive cases have been reported in Wales which have stemmed from people returning from holidays “who did not self-isolate for 14-days as required.”

“More cases like this could increase the rate of transmission in Wales and put some of the most vulnerable people at risk of infection.

“It is the responsibility of travelers to check if they are required to self-isolate when they return to Wales, as the list is subject to change at any time.” A spokesperson has said.


Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “Wales currently has very low community transmission rates of Covid-19 and it is important we keep it that way so we can keep the new freedoms we have introduced.

The 14-day quarantine rule is in place for people returning from certain countries that have higher transmission rates. It is vital anyone coming back from these countries self-isolates and if they develop symptoms to get tested.

The thoughtless behaviour of a few can put some of most vulnerable people at risk of infection.

Thanks to the co-operation and sacrifices of the Welsh public we have managed to control the spread of the virus here. But we cannot get complacent and it’s important everyone continues to follow the guidance, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.”

Travelers should check out the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office before traveling and before returning home.

The latest advice can be found here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus#covid-19-travel-guidance

Travel corridors:  https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors



