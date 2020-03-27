Claims plans to build three houses next to a Flintshire pub will “improve viability”

Plans to build three houses next to a Flintshire pub will improve its viability, it’s been claimed.

Punch Partnerships wants to knock down an outbuilding at the back of the Swan Inn in Higher Kinnerton to make way for the properties.

It would also result in the reconfiguration of the establishment’s car park and the addition of a new decking area for customers.

In an application submitted to Flintshire Council, representatives for the national pub chain said the move would boost the success of the business.

They said: “The Unitary Development Plan makes it clear it is important that viable community facilities particularly in rural areas are not lost as a result of commercial or other pressures.

“Community facilities are an essential part of the sustainability and well-being of local communities such as Higher Kinnerton and new development or a change of use should not result in the loss of community facilities; the proposed redevelopment does not.

“On the contrary the proposals represent an investment in the pub in terms of the new customer decking, which will be closer to the pub and suitable for use at times of the year when the existing, more remote and underutilised beer garden is not available.

“The parking layout is proposed to be improved and additional disabled spaces are being provided.

“When taken together the redevelopment proposals will increase the pub’s viability.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website.

It is aiming to decide on the plans by the middle of May, but has advised that there could be delays to some applications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).