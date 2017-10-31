Civil service boss from Flintshire named as new Natural Resources Wales chief executive

Clare Pillman has been appointed chief executive of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) – she will take up the role in February 2018.

Clare who lives near Mold is currently Director for Culture, Tourism and Sport at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in Westminster.

She takes over from Emyr Roberts who was NRW’s Chief Executive since it was set up in 2013.

Clare’s current role includes responsibility for policy on culture, tourism and sport, bodies such as Historic England, Visit Britain, UK Sport and the Royal Parks, as well as delivering the UK’s Centenary Commemorations of the First World War, the Rugby World Cup and the bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Previously she was responsible for running Her Majesty’s Courts Service in Wales.

Clare Pillman said:

“NRW is an extraordinary organisation with a wide and aspirational remit, a strong and committed professional workforce and a vital role in ensuring the sustainability of Wales’ unique landscapes.

“I look forward to working with the Chair, Board, Executive Team and all the staff to take the important work of NRW to the next level.”

Diane McCrea, Chair of Natural Resources Wales, said:

“We are looking forward to the next part of our journey as an organisation and building on the foundation that Emyr Roberts put in place.

“I want to welcome Clare as she joins us and as we continue our crucial work to look after the fantastic environment we have in Wales for its people, for wildlife and for the economy.”

Clare grew up on a smallholding five miles from her current home at Nercwys near Mold.

A Welsh learner, Clare Pillman has passed her GCSE in Welsh and has previously been honoured at the National Eisteddfod for her contribution to bilingualism in the justice system.

Kevin Ingram, NRW’s Executive Director for Finance and Corporate Services, will be the interim Chief Executive following Emyr Roberts’ retirement last week.