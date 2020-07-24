Cinemas, museums and beauty salons in Wales can re-open from Monday

Cinemas, museums and beauty salons in Wales will be able re-open from Monday as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed.

Tourist accommodation with shared facilities, such as camping sites and all hotels will be able to re-open from Saturday 25th July as well as underground attractions – marking the full re-opening of Wales’ visitor attractions.

New rules making it compulsory to wear a face covering on public transport, including taxis, will also come into effect on Monday 27th July.

In addition to beauty salons, nail parlours, tattoo shops, cinemas, amusement arcades, museums and galleries, the coronavirus regulations will also be amended to enable the housing market to re-open fully from Monday 27th July.

But while the removal of restrictions enables all these businesses to reopen, it does not require them to.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “Thanks to the efforts we have all made to reduce the spread of the virus, we are taking further steps to re-open more of Wales.

“More of our retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism sectors, which play such an important part in our economy, will start to welcome back customers and guests from tomorrow.

“As more places start to reopen, we must get used to some changes to help protect ourselves and the people working in these businesses.

“This may mean having to book ahead or giving our details to the places we are visiting, to help our Test Trace Protect service, in the event there’s an outbreak of coronavirus.

“It’s the responsibility of all of us to follow these new rules so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. But if we all work together, we can keep Wales safe.”

The next formal review of the regulations will be carried out by 30th July. The Welsh Government say they will consider a range of options, including the options for the opening of pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants indoors for August 3rd.

