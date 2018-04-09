Cinema under the stars in Chester’s Roman Gardens

Storyhouse’s popular Moonlight Flicks season of open air cinema screenings returns to Chester this summer.

As in previous years, the events will take place in the historic setting of Chester’s Roman Gardens, from 3 July – 26 August, with over 40 screenings of nine different films.

The season is programmed by Storyhouse, Chester’s multi award-winning theatre, cinema and library.

Last year was a huge success for Moonlight Flicks with nearly 9000 people visiting the open air cinema.

enjoyed the Moonlight Flicks experience last year welcomed almost 9,000 visitors,

This years line up has something for everyone and including The Greatest Showman, there’s a trip back to the eighties with Top Gun and Ghost Busters.

Plus, and female-fronted comedies with screenings of Bridesmaids, Legally Blonde and the classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Families can enjoy the charming Paddington 2 and Disney Pixar’s latest animation Coco.

There is also the opportunity to see Marvel’s sensational Black Panther

Artistic director of Storyhouse Alex Clifton said:

“We’re delighted to bring Moonlight Flicks back to Chester this summer. Last year’s programme was a huge success and we can’t wait to see new visitors enjoying our unique, experiential season this year.”

Visitors to this year’s Moonlight Flicks will use wireless headphones to ensure maximum sound quality and a totally immersive experience.

They will also have the opportunity to hire a deck chair, or bring their own blankets and outdoor chairs.

Films will be screened from dusk each day, but times will vary due to the summer sunshine, see storyhouse.com for full screening times.

Advance tickets £8.50 / £6, on the door £9.50, £6.50. Under 15s, advance tickets £6.50, on the door £6.

• The Greatest Showman

• Ghostbusters

• Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

• Paddington 2

• Bridesmaids

• Coco

• Legally Blonde

• Black Panther

• Top Gun