Church hall near Holywell could be converted into two new homes

A Church hall near Holywell could be transformed into two new homes.

It forms part of proposals relating to a former school building in Gorsedd, which is owned by St Paul’s Church.

The listed property is currently used by the congregation of St Paul’s as well as other local groups for events and meetings.

However, the committee which runs the church said the income it generates is not enough to fund its upkeep.

As a result, they are planning to sell it off to pay for work to be carried out to allow the church itself to host the events.

In a planning statement, they said: “Despite the current use of the hall, it is proving to be uneconomical for the church to pay for the upkeep of both the church and the hall.

“A scheme for the proposed re-ordering of the church itself has been formulated and is expected to provide adequate space for the current actives carried out in the church hall.

“This planning application is for the conversion of the hall, along with an extension to the existing single storey structure to the rear of the property.

“It is proposed that two dwellings are provided within these spaces; making a positive contribution to the local housing market.

“The proposed scheme has been designed carefully and sympathetically so that any impact to the original fabric of the building is minimal.”

The building was formerly a school and school master’s house, built in 1852-3 to the design of T H Wyatt.

The property was listed in May 2001 for its Gothic revival character.

Flintshire Council is currently inviting comments on the proposals via its website.

The authority is aiming to make a decision on the application by mid-May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).