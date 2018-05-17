Children’s Minister visits Shotton nursery to meet Gary who is taking part in government backed project

“All staff and children are making my new journey very exciting and I am learning something new every day.” Said Gary Sibbald as he met Children’s Minister Huw Irranca-Davies at Li’l Angels Day Nursery in Shotton today.

Gary, who was previously out of work – is taking part in the “Childcare Works” project, it aims to give people not in work the experience they need to start a career in the childcare sector.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Cymru project operates in Flintshire and Wrexham, it’s aimed at unemployed people and those not in education and training over the age of 50.

“Childcare Works” introduces those on the project to skills they need to re-enter the workforce and develop a career in the childcare sector.

The project is also helping to deliver the Welsh Government’s 10 year Childcare, Play and Early Years workforce plan which aims to build capacity and capability across the childcare sector in Wales, as well as supporting Ministers’ plans to create high quality jobs closer to people’s homes.

Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to visit the Li’l Angels Day Nursery today. I was delighted to see how our investment in developing the childcare sector in Wales is not only creating high quality childcare places, but also creating high quality jobs for local people.

“I was also delighted to meet Gary, who is training to work in the childcare sector under the Childcare Works project.

It was great to hear how he’s had such a great impact on the children – especially on one little girl who would not talk, who is now speaking, since he started working there.”

NDNA has supported 16 participants across a range of nursery settings, working in partnership with nursery owners to provide the participants with a range of childcare specific training, transferable skills and paid work placements.

The placements have supported the participants to secure future employment opportunities and some participants have already started their new employment opportunities within the sector.

Gary’s manager at Li’l Angels Sue, said

“We are very proud and pleased to have been a setting for this project and that the Minister has chosen to visit us, following the placement.”