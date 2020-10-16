Children will be allowed to cross local lockdown areas to train with their own sports clubs from 6pm today

The Welsh government has confirmed that children will be able to travel out of, or into lockdown areas to participate in sport from 6pm today, Friday 16th October.

Under local lockdown restrictions, people are not allowed to enter or leave their county area without a “reasonable excuse” if it has been placed into a local lockdown.

The local lockdown measures have meant youngsters living in Wrexham, Cheshire, Wirral and Denbighshire playing for teams such as Connah’s Quay Nomads and Flint Town United academies have been unable to train with their teammates.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced a relaxing of the rule for young athletes last week with legalisation being changed today to reflect the new rule.

Nearly 10,000 people had signed a petition calling on the Welsh government to make sports training a “reasonable excuse” for children to travel.

It has been confirmed that children will be able to travel out of, or into lockdown areas to participate in sport from 6pm today (16 October). Further details can be found in our COVID-19 Hub. You can also find our FAQ’s here: https://t.co/RYQ9I073XE — FA WALES (@FAWales) October 16, 2020

Guidance published by the Football Association of Wales this afternoon states the change “will apply to anyone under the age of 18, and they will be able to be accompanied by one

responsible member of their household over the age of 18 if required for transport.”

“It would therefore permit a parent volunteer to continue with their respective role at the club training session or match that their child is participating in.”

“It would also allow a volunteer to travel out of, or into, a lockdown area to facilitate football activity for participants under the age of 18.”

“The changes will apply to all football activities involving players U18. However, junior grassroots club matches should continue to be played locally, either against teams within their own league or local authority.”

“This ruling would allow matches involving girls’ teams to take place across local authority areas or regions currently in lockdown.”

“Adults are not permitted to enter or leave local lockdown areas to participate in football activity. It also does not allow volunteers to travel into, or out of, lockdown areas to support activities involving participants over the age of 18.”

More here (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VCES6MXaGaFoNPPFGxvWZXRZHPrFoSD9/view