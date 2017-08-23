Child neglect reports to NSPCC Helpline in Wales reach record numbers

Child neglect was mentioned in more than a quarter of all UK calls to the NSPCC Helpline in the last year. This rise shows that more people are willing to speak up about the issue.

The NSPCC say ‘neglect means that a child’s needs for safety, physical care and love are not being met to an extent that could cause them serious or lasting harm.

This can be due to a range of reasons, including parents not having the skills, support or funds to raise their children, with these causing adverse childhood experiences and leading to neglect.

A growing number of people contacting the NSPCC Helpline also described parents as having a problem with alcohol and drugs, with some of them regularly leaving their children unsupervised so they could go drinking with friends.’

NSPCC Cymru is calling for neglectful parenting to be a key priority for authorities and health providers and support families struggling to meet their child’s needs particularly during the early stages of their lives.

Common signs and symptoms adults may notice in a child who is being neglected include:

· The child may be aggressive and hostile, prone to angry outbursts or lashing out towards others

· The child may be more impulsive than others with poor concentration

· Neglected children may be particularly quiet or withdrawn

· Poor appearance and hygiene, they may be smelly or have unwashed clothes

· Left alone for a long time

· Poor language, communication or social skills

· Seem hungry or turn up to school without having breakfast or any lunch money

Des Mannion, head of NSPCC Wales, said: