The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has this afternoon announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in Wales

Dr Frank Atherton said: “It is with regret that today I am confirming a patient in Wales has sadly died after contracting COVID-19.

“I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.

“The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was 68 years old and was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”