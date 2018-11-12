News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester’s Storyhouse to be BBC North West venue for this year’s Children in Need

Published: Monday, Nov 12th, 2018
Share:

Storyhouse and the BBC have today announced the multi-award winning theatre, cinema and library will be the North West venue for this year’s Children in Need.

One of the biggest fundraising nights of the year, with a television audience of more than nine million people, Children in Need will be broadcast from Storyhouse in Chester this Friday 16 November.

Carol Lowe, North West Producer at BBC said:

“Storyhouse looks stunning with its combination of art deco and modern architecture which will look great on television. Children from Chester primary schools are part of our Children in Need choir and will be singing live on BBC1 to more than nine million people. It’ll be a great event in a great city.”

Eight primary schools from Cheshire West and Chester will perform in the North West choir.

They will be joined by 1,500 children from nine other venues across the country – forming the Children in Need Choir.

The 10 choirs sing simultaneously on the evening, and their performances are stitched together in real time by the BBC production team to be broadcast live as one whole performance. They will sing A Million Dream’s from The Greatest Showman.

Andrew Bentley, CEO, Storyhouse said: “We are delighted to host such an important event at Storyhouse, we are home to so many of Chester’s creative communities so are thrilled to welcome Pudsey bear and his friends to the building.”

The event at Storyhouse will be closed to the general public; an invited audience of more than 150 people will be in attendance – many from the borough who have benefitted from charities supported by Children in Need  or raised money for it.

Viewers can tune in to see all of the action live from 6.30pm on BBC one, and follow Storyhouse on Twitter and Instagram (@StoryhouseLive) for special behind the scenes footage.

Storyhouse will close at 4pm on Friday 16 November, and reopen at 8am on Saturday 17 November.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Eight new homes planned on former Sandycroft pub site

Deeside school children join in ‘poignant’ service to remember local soldiers who fell in during WWI

Share your views on proposals to build a second A494 River Dee crossing

Oakenholt business site could be turned in 16 homes

County Lines: Campaign launched in North Wales to support young people exploited by drugs gangs

Family pay tribute to “loving and caring” woman who died following a collision in Buckley

Flintshire council tenants on Universal Credit owe more than three times as much in unpaid rent as those still on old benefits.

Call for artists to create ‘inspirational artwork’ for Flint Foreshore

Cheshire Police appeal after reports of six men fighting on the M53

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn