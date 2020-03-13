Chester’s Storyhouse has announced the line-up for this years ‘Women weekend’

Storyhouse has announced the line-up for Storyhouse Women weekend 2020.

The annual weekend festival will bring together leading voices across politics, broadcasting, art, theatre, activism, health and business for a programme of talks, storytelling, poetry, dance, music, coaching, mentoring and workshops all exploring what it is to be a girl or a woman today.

Highlight events include:

BBC’s Ngunan Adamu will chair a panel discussion on the weekend’s themes alongside associate director of Shakespeare’s Globe Athena Stevens, poet Natasha Borton, media artist Donna Leishman and members of Storyhouse’s Young Leaders programme.

Liverpool’s Lord Mayor Cllr Anna Rothery, principal crown advocate for the CPS Deborah Gould, world renowned scientist Dr Diana Leitch and Michele Green of the Bank of Ireland will discuss women in business and the prejudices they have faced.

Other panel discussions include Women in Theatre featuring Storyhouse’s Associate Producer Helen Redcliffe, feminism for boys, understanding a healthy relationship, invisible illnesses, the right to abortion in Ireland and Hollyoaks’ first ever trans actor Annie Wallace will discuss why feminism needs to be trans inclusive.

The University of Chester’s Dr Dawn Llewellyn will lead a discussion on being childfree by choice.

There are opportunities to be mentored and coached by leading figures in industry during drop-in sessions on both Saturday and Sunday.

Plus, improv workshops that will guide participants through a range of skills including focusing and accessing creativity.

Women’s health is a key strand to the weekend’s programme.

A panel of experts will discuss perinatal mental health and fertility practitioner Samanatha Bull will explore endometriosis, the menopause, fertility and menstruation.

Two rare opportunities to be in the room with the experts.

10-Minute Tales returns, a panel of diverse speakers will each discuss a story or issue affecting them, topics include hair loss, neurodivergence, homelessness and campaigns to legalise cannabis for medical purposes.

A marketplace will showcase a range of organisations including Chester Sexual Assault services, Breastfeeding Friendly Chester, Positive Birth Movement, SisterHub and The Hygiene Bank Cheshire.

Workshops include wellbeing for autistic girls, aspirational thinking, how to communicate more effectively, movement workshops and gaming.

A range of performances will be presented across Storyhouse’s stages and spaces.

University of Chester’s dance society will perform a stunning piece of contemporary dance.

Edinburgh Festival sensation Mrs Pankhurst ’ s Players will present their show Sugar Daddy? And multi award-winning stand-up comedian Jackie Hagan will bring the weekend to a celebratory close.

Georgina West, community programme manager said:

Storyhouse Women Weekend is a celebration of what it means to be a woman or a girl in the world today, and a chance to explore and discuss topics that affect anyone who identifies as a woman or a girl.

We want to create a safe space to discuss and tackle these issues together. We have a line-up of incredible women who want to share their stories and experiences with Chester, and events to inspire and enable us to create change.

The women weekend takes place Between 24 – 26 April passes are £20 day passes are £15 and individual events are £5, there are limited FREE tickets for under 19s and women who don’t feel they can afford to attend.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com