Chester’s new Storyhouse is looking for more than 80 people to join the team – recruitment day Friday March 3

Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse is looking for more than 80 people to join the team in time for the grand opening in May.

Located in heart of Chester, Storyhouse will provide the city with a much-needed new home for drama, film and literature.

The building incorporates an 800-seat main auditorium, a studio theatre, a cinema, a brand-new city-centre library and a café.

The site includes a Grade II listed cinema, formerly an Odeon dating from 1936.

A recruitment day on Friday 3 March will offer a range of roles in the new complex, including event management and catering.

The event will take place at the Chester Crowne Plaza hotel Prince of Wales suite between 1-8pm, with appointment slots for a chance to meet some of the team.

An earlier ‘relaxed’ slot from 11am-12pm for those in need of a calmer environment, which will be supported by Autism in Unity organisers say

Roles on offer include:

event stewards

event supervisors

bar staff

bar supervisors

baristas

food service staff

kitchen porters

chefs de partie

sous chefs

junior sous chefs

Pre-booking is recommended – follow the links:

Alternatively, organisers say you can turn up on the day if you are happy to wait.

You can also keep to date with other opportunities here

If you have any queries, or would like any other information, please contact Emma Madge on emma@storyhouse.com or 01244 409 113