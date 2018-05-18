independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Chester Zoo is celebrating today following the birth of rare Asian elephant calf

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
Share:

Staff at Chester Zoo are celebrating the birth of rare Asian elephant calf today.

The newborn arrived overnight on Thursday to mum Thi Hi Way after an assumed gestation of 25 months.

The new youngster was up on its feet within minutes, suckling from mum and bonding closely with the rest of the family herd, including one-year-old calves, Indali and Aayu.

Asian elephants are highly threatened in the wild and Chester Zoo has been working in India for over 10 years to protect the species from human-wildlife conflict.

The new calf is an invaluable addition to the breeding programme for the endangered species.

On Sunday 12 August the zoo is holding its second sponsored walk to raise money for our Never Forget campaign.

Summer Stamped 2018 will take place within the zoo, and aims to raise money to fund recent into a vaccine for EEHV, the devastating virus that kills young elephants both in zoos and the wild.

The day will give those taking part a chance to walk around the zoo before it opens to the public, more info here

 

LATEST NEWS:

Mold Gold Cape coming home would add to Delyn’s tourism offer says AM

Caergwrle set to become Cadw’s 43rd castle as they announce partnership with Hope Community Council

The Big Walk heads into Shotton

Man sentenced to seven years for Queensferry bank robbery

Hope Mountain gorse blaze – fire service say it was started deliberately

Lane closure and delays following a collision on the A55 near Ewloe

Celebrating Community Spirit – The Big Walk comes to Shotton today

Council leaders may be united in “One North Wales” but a Flintshire – Wrexham merger looks even more unlikely

Airbus in line for share of huge 400 jet order from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn