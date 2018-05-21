Chester to mark anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack with a minutes silence

A minute’s silence will be held in Chester on Tuesday, May 22 – to mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May last year.

As part of the First Anniversary Commemoration programme the Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Alex Black will observe the one-minute silence at 2.30pm from the Town Hall steps in Chester.

Following the silence, the Lord Mayor will light a candle of reflection in the Town Hall.

Books of condolences will be open until 31 May 2018.

Councillor Alex Black, the Lord Mayor of Chester, said: “The terrible incidents at the Manchester Arena on the evening of 22 May 2017 are still so fresh in all our minds.

“As a city, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Manchester and other countries that have been affected by terrorism.

“Our thoughts go out to those affected by the awful incidents as we face the first anniversary.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council will also lower its Council flag at all of its Council buildings on 22 May 2018 as a mark of respect to all those who lost their lives and were affected by the tragic event.

Councillor Bob Rudd, Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “The first anniversary will be a very emotional time for so many people tragically affected by the devastating attack on concert goers at the Manchester Arena.

“It is really important that we remember all the people who were affected and continue to show our support and solidarity to them as we continue in the fight against terrorism.”