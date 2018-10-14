Chester Storyhouse set to host contemporary dance show based on Dickens’ classic, Oliver Twist

A new contemporary dance show based on the Charles Dickens’ classic, Oliver Twist, is heading to Chester this Autumn.

Tony Adigun’s Fagin’s Twist is the untold story of a notorious and complex villain.

It’s a tale you think you know, until it unravels and explodes.

Performed through a contemporary hip-hop style, the show is presented by Avant Garde Dance and The Place.

The show is suitable for audiences aged eight upwards.

Fagin’s Twist can be seen at Storyhouse in Chester on Friday 2 November and Saturday 3 November, performances are at 7.30pm each evening.

The show imagines Fagin’s youth, driven by greed and ambition in the face of overwhelming poverty.

The streets are a place of little comfort, and fairytale endings are hard to find in this poignant coming-of-age tale.

Audiences will see Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist in a new light as Tony Adigun’s Avant Garde Dance flips your expectations of five familiar characters, with their unmatched contemporary hip-hop style.

Tony Adigun is an internationally recognised artist who has recently choreographed for Cirque du Soleil, Paloma Faith, and Sky One television programme, Got To Dance.

Avant Garde Dance is also celebrating success this year – as the company enters Arts Council England’s National Portfolio for dance.

Fagin’s Twist is commissioned by Theatre Bristol, East London Dance, Pavilion Dance South West, Dance East and The Place, and co-produced by The Place. Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Tony Adigun is a Work Place artist.