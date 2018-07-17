Chester Racecourse submits £100m ‘vision for the future’ masterplan

The Chester Race Company has submitted a £100m ‘vision for the future’ which includes a new Grandstand and Events and Conference Centre.

The long-term investment and development strategy; Masterplan 2018, has been formally lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The masterplan, representing an investment of around £100 million over the next 15-20 years, has been submitted as an outline planning application.

The two major buildings in the masterplan, a new Grandstand and an Events and Conference Centre, have been submitted as detailed applications.

The submission follows over 12 months of consultations with council officers, amenity groups, neighbours and the general public.

Artists Impression

A Chester Race Company Spokesperson said:

“Masterplan 2018 presents a vision for the future of Chester Race Company and responds to a number of current and future needs to secure Chester’s position as a leading UK racecourse.”

Chester Race Company employs over 100 permanent and around 2,000 temporary staff in Chester it wants to increase out-of-racing activity at the racecourse, “to use the racecourse to its full potential as a regional venue for major events and conferences, with the significant economic benefit this will bring to the city” Added the company spokesperson.

A separate application is being submitted for the temporary marquees in the centre of the course, most of which are expected to be relocated into the masterplan area.

The marquees have a planning consent which expires in 2019 and Chester Race Company is seeking an extension until 2022, to allow time to implement a first phase of the masterplan which will remove the need for most of the marquees.