Chester Race Company’s free car parking offer at the racecourse and Linenhall car parks set to end on Sunday

Chester Race Company’s Free Car Parking Offer at Chester Racecourse and Linenhall Car Parks is to end this Sunday 16 August.

The extended offer which ran from June to mid-August, provided thousands of the city’s workers and visitors a complimentary space to park when working, visiting or dining in the city.

From Monday 17 August, parking charges will be reinstated at both sites. Chester Racecourse will reintroduce its £5 all day charge and cars can again park overnight for £10.

A new car park management system will be in place at Linenhall Car Park, which will enable members of the public to pay via cash, contactless, online or by app, providing flexibility to customers wishing to extend their parking time whilst out and about.





A new hourly rate will be introduced, including a competitive day rate of just £4.50 for those wishing to park all day, making Linenhall Car Park one of the cheapest locations to park in the city. Those wishing to park overnight can pay a supplementary charge of just £2 between 6pm – 7:59am – available by pay and display only.

An introductory 50% off parking offer at Linenhall for the first three bookings will be available to anyone who downloads the app or pay via the website using the code 50Linenhall

Free parking on the last Sunday of the month will stay in place at both sites for the remainder of 2020 on the dates below:

Sunday 30 August I Sunday 27 September* I Sunday 25 October I Sunday 29 November I Sunday 27 December

Chief Executive of Chester Race Company, Richard Thomas, said:

“We’re thrilled that so many were able to utilise our free parking initiative during the summer months.

We introduced the initiative as an incentive to facilitate parking for key workers during lockdown and by way of encouraging the general public to visit the city once lockdown measures eased.

“We believe we have some of the best parking available in Chester and hope that the introduction of discounted parking fees at Linenhall and the reintroduction of a competitive day rate at Chester Racecourse will encourage members of the public to continue to use our facilities from Monday.”

For more information on parking at Linenhall Car Park, click here.

Please note, the Chester Racecourse car park will be closed to members of the public on Thursday 25 August, Friday 11, Saturday 12 and Sunday 27 September.

*Excludes Chester Racecourse Car Park.

