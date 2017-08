Chester Pride returns for its fifth year

Chester Pride takes place today, Saturday 19 August, it’s the fifth annual Pride event celebrating diversity and the LGBT community in Chester.

The event kicks off with a vibrant walking parade through the city which begins from Castle Square at 12pm followed by a huge program of entertainment from 1pm.

Chester Pride full events program here: chesterpride.co.uk

A number of roads will be closed in Chester from 11.30pm for the parade, the following will be shut until 1pm.

Castle Street (From Lower Bridge Street to Grosvenor Roundabout)

Lower Bridge Street (From Duke Street to Pepper Street)

Bridge Street (From Pepper Street to Watergate Street)

Watergate Street (From Bridge Street to Nicholas Street)

Northgate Street (From Princess Street to Eastgate Street)

St Werburgh Street (From Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Eastgate Street (From Foregate Street to Northgate Street)

Foregate Street (From Eastgate Street to St John Street)

St John Street (From Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.