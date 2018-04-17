Chester police urge witnesses to come forward following assault on a 21 year old man

Police are urging witnesses to come forward following an assault in Chester at the end on March.

The alleged attack happened on Tuesday 27 March when a 21-year-old man from Rossett was walking along Pepper Street with a friend following a night out in Chester.

As they walked towards the traffic lights on Bridge Street a group of four men approached them, two of them assaulted the 21-year-old.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance the following day to be assessed and has since been discharged.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or has any other information that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

Police Constable Martin Redhead said:

“This is believed to be an unprovoked assault and we are doing everything we can to catch the men responsible.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or thinks they may have seen the group of four men before or after the incident.

“They approached the two men from the direction of the Off The Wall pub and went back that way following the incident.”

The group of four men are all described as white and in their early 20s.

One of them had a stocky build and short brown hair and was wearing a black Puffa jacket. Another also had brown hair and was wearing light blue jeans.

PC Redhead said: “If you think you know who these men are or have any other information, no matter how small, that may aid us in our investigation then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 20864, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”