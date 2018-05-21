Chester police appeal for other victims to come forward after 27-year-old woman was touched inappropriately

Detectives investigating an inappropriate touching of a woman in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened on Sunday 13 May a man approached a 27-year-old woman in the Northgate Street and Delamere Street area of the city at 6.45pm.

The man purposely brushed her thigh with his hand when he walked past. He then made off on foot in an unknown direction.

Police believe other woman may have been a victim of the same man and are appealing for anyone else to come forward.

The man is described as being aged between 30-35 years old, white, around 6’ – 6’ 2” tall with short dark hair and glasses.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said:

“As part of my investigation I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen a man inappropriately touch a woman. I also believe that there are other women out there who could also have been a victim of this crime by the same man before and after the incident with the 27-year-old victim. This is likely to have taken place around the Frodsham Street roundabout area on the same day. I would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim to come forward and report it to us on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 18100138375.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.