Chester moves into Tier 3 – non essential retail and hospitality to close from Boxing Day

Chester has moved into Tier 3 restrictions – Very High alert.

From one minute past midnight on Boxing Day, Chester and Cheshire West will be escalated to tier three.

The move means all non-essential shops must close.

Hospitality venues must also close though they can only operate takeaway services.





UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said during a press briefing:

“We all know that 2020 has been a hard year.”

“And it is ending in this festive period, which is going to be very different.”

“After all the efforts that we’ve gone through to control this virus, and in many parts of the country, this virus is under control.”

“Just as we’ve got a tiering system in place that was able to control this virus, we’ve discovered a new, more contagious virus, a variant which is spreading at a dangerous rate.”

“And I know that the vast majority of people watching today and across the country understand what we need to do together to get through this.”

“So today we’re announcing further action within the tiering system.”

“This is not news that anybody wants to deliver and I am truly sorry for the disruption that it causes.”

“But I think people know how important it is that we take decisions like this to keep people safe, and to protect the NHS.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader councillor Louise Gittins said: “This is disappointing news for our borough but our communities remain committed to doing all we can to overcome the virus.

“We would like to pay tribute to the ongoing hard work of our local health and other public services and the work that is taking place right across our communities to keep everyone safe at this difficult time.

“The move into Tier 3 will clearly hit the leisure and hospitality sectors in our borough hard. We will continue to do all we can to support our local businesses and we will continue to urge the Government to provide financial support to these businesses and their staff.

“The infection rate in Cheshire West and Chester is too high and we urge everyone to continue to wash hands, wear face coverings and keep their space between others to bring us back down to tier two. Together we can reduce the rate and reduce the restrictions and we will continue our work with our local NHS to roll out the vaccine.”

Under England’s Tier 3 restrictions, households must not mix indoors or in most outdoor places, with an exception for support bubbles.

A maximum of six people can meet in some outdoor public spaces such as parks and public gardens but not private gardens.

All hospitality and indoor entertainment venues must close, except for businesses serving takeaway, drive through and delivered food.

All retail, personal care and indoor leisure venues such as gyms and swimming can remain open. Large events, live performances, events should not take place but drive in events are allowed.

Accommodation is closed and overnight stays are not allowed but there are limited exceptions such as for work purposes or where people can’t return home.

Travel out of the area should be avoided other than where necessary such as for work, education, youth services, medical attention, or caring responsibilities. Residents should reduce the number of journeys where possible.

More on Tier 3 measures: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-3-very-high-alert#meeting-family-and-friends