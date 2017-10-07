Chester Marathon: Road closures on Sunday

The 2017 Chester Marathon and Metric Marathon will be held this coming Sunday, 8 October.

The marathon (26.2 miles) race starts at 9am, the metric marathon (26.2km approx 16.3 miles) starts at 10.15am

As with previous Chester Marathons, the start and finish of the race will be at Chester Racecourse.

After leaving Chester Racecourse the Marathon course will pass through Chester City Centre, heading out through Eccleston and Pulford before entering Wales at Rossett.

The route then passes through Holt before returning to England at Farndon and passing through Churton, Aldford and Huntington.

It returns to Chester city at Boughton before entering the Groves area and returning to the racecourse past the Little Roodee.

The following roads will close at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of 2 1/2 hours.

Sealand Road/New Crane Street – Stadium Way to Nuns Road/City Walls Road

South View Road – whole length (New Crane Street to Raymond Street)

Raymond Street – Chichester Street to South View Road

Garden Lane – Raymond Street to Canal Street

Canal Street – whole length (Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street)

Northgate Street – whole length (Upper Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Upper Northgate Street – The Northgate to George Street

Water Tower Street – Canning Street to Northgate Street

Hunter Street – Northgate Street to Hunters Walk

St Werburgh Street – whole length (Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Eastgate Street – whole length (Foregate Street to Northgate Street)

St John Street – whole length (Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

Foregate Street – Eastgate Street to St John Street

Vicars Lane – whole length (Little St John Street to Union Street)

Little St John Street – whole length (Vicars Lane to Pepper Street)

Pepper Street – whole length (Little St John Street to Bridge Street)

Lower Bridge Street – whole length (Pepper Street to Old Dee Bridge)

Grosvenor Street – Cuppin Street to Pepper Street

White Friars – Bridge Street to the access to Bank House

The Order will close the following road at 8.45am for an anticipated duration of 1

1/4 hours.

Frodsham Street – Victoria Place to Foregate Street

Foregate Street – St John Street to Love Street

Love Street – whole length (Foregate Street to A5268 Vicar’s Lane)

Forest Street – whole length (Bath Street to Love Street)

A5268 Union Street – whole length (Vicars Lane to Grosvenor Park Road)

A5268 Grosvenor Park Road – whole length (Union Street to A51 The Bars)

Full List Of Closures: