News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester man wanted on recall to prison

Published: Saturday, Sep 14th, 2019
Share:

Police are asking the public to help them trace a 52-year-old man from Chester who is wanted on recall to prison.

As well as Chester, Mohammed Iqbal Hussain has links to the London area.

Originally from Bangladesh, he is also known as Masum Ahmed and Mohammed Ahmed.

He is 5’ 7” tall with a proportionate build and has receding black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Hussain is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 485879.

Alternatively information regarding Hussain’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Airbus staff kick start River Dee clean-up 2019

WORLD FIRST: Exotic birds hatch at Chester Zoo after parents are rescued from illegal wildlife traders

Deeside residents urged to be on look out for 15 pet canaries believed to be loose in the Sandycroft

Police appeal for witnesses after collision in Chester last Friday night

Prisoners could be used to help refurbish Queensferry Traveller site

New rail station for Deeside takes further step forward

Dozens of volunteers turn out for launch of Big Dee Day in Flint

Patients experiencing a mental health crisis should not be given a leaflet and expected to organise care themselves

Greenfield: Police appeal for information after car and mountain bike stolen following house break in


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn