Chester man wanted on recall to prison

Police are asking the public to help them trace a 52-year-old man from Chester who is wanted on recall to prison.

As well as Chester, Mohammed Iqbal Hussain has links to the London area.

Originally from Bangladesh, he is also known as Masum Ahmed and Mohammed Ahmed.

He is 5’ 7” tall with a proportionate build and has receding black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Hussain is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 485879.

Alternatively information regarding Hussain’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.