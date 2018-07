Police are asking the public to help them trace a 32-year-old Chester man who is wanted in connection with theft, shoplifting and criminal damage offences.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of James Woodiwiss after he failed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.

Woodiwiss was last known to be living in Blacon, Chester.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting 0717385563, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.