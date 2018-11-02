Chester man jailed for attempting to sexually exploit children online

A man from Chester who attempted to sexually exploit children online has been jailed.

Craig Warr, 41, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday 2 November, where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and four counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

The charges relate to online activity between June 2018 and October 2018, when Warr formed relationships with whom he believed to be four separate girls under the age of 13.

In each case Warr contacted the girls through social media using a number of false profile names, including Jay Write, Jaywrite1, Boredjay, Moonstar (DayandNight1066) and Jay Jay.