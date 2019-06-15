News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Computer Fair being held at St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe on Sunday

Published: Saturday, Jun 15th, 2019
St David’s Hotel in Ewloe plays host to a computer clearance event on Sunday.

The Chester Computer Fair promises to be packed with computer, technology and gadget traders selling “bargain-priced” tech and computer hardware such as 4K Ultra HD Televisions, Laptops, Apple iPads, Gaming and home PCs.

Savvy shoppers, trade buyers and tech enthusiasts can expect to find a huge range of sellers, selling hundreds of both Brand new and refurbished computers and latest consumer tech.

Doors open this Sunday 16th June, 10am-3pm and car parking is free.

According to premiercomputerfairs.co.uk website this is what’s on offer:

“You’ll find a choice of reputable traders from across the UK selling 4K Ultra HD Televisions, monitors, Laptops, Apple iPads, PowerMacs, CAD Workstations, the latest Water-cooled Gaming PC Systems and components.

Tablets, Custom Gaming and standard PC systems built while-you-wait, amazing tech gadgets, both the very latest new & refurbished components and parts including a huge range of the latest stunning gaming cases.

GeForce RTX 2080ti, GTX 1080ti Waterforce Xtreme Graphics cards, i7 8086K processors, Memory, HDD’s, PSU’s, smartphones, tablets, latest Android gadgets and devices, Computer/ smartphone/ tablet/ Xbox/ games console repairs, cables & accessories, printers, scanners, inks, media, CCTV systems.”

There will also be on-site repairs and iPhone, iPad and Laptop Screen & Battery replacement service – “Most replacements carried out while you wait!” the website states.

