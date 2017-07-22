Chester adventurer set to complete 72 day ‘Climb The UK’ endurance challenge on Moel Famau this Sunday

An Inspirational young adventurer and Everest avalanche survivor from Cheshire will complete a mammoth 72-day 5000-mile challenge on Moel Famau in the Clwydian Range on Sunday.

Alex Staniforth 21, who hails from Kelsall is climbing the highest points in all 100 counties of the UK in a bid to raise £20,000 or Young Minds UK.

He started the endurance challenge on Shining Tor in Cheshire on May 13th to coincide with Mental Health Week.

He has continued throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over the past 2 and a half months, the endurance challenge will finish this Sunday on Moel Famau.

By the end of the adventure on Sunday Alex will have travelled the equivalent of Everest 13.2 times – 4,782 miles cycling, 484 miles by foot and 8km kayaking !

The adventurer has already attempted to reach the peak of Everest twice, only to be thwarted by Mother Nature in the shape of avalanches, the second of which two years ago killed 3 of his colleagues.

Young Minds UK is particularly close to Alex’s heart as he has suffered from mental health issues since he was a boy.

Alex has survived a long battle with mental health issues, including eating disorders, depression, neurosis, as well as epilepsy, stammering, bullying and low self confidence.

His ambition is to get more people talking about mental health, and crucially, doing something about it, as he feels it’s still a taboo subject for many people.

Alex said;

Mental illness is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with – far more difficult than climbing Everest. "It's fantastic that people like Prince Harry are speaking out about mental health, to show that mental illness can affect everyone, all over the UK. But we need to do something about it. Everyone has their own mountain to climb and my big message over the next few months is that if you're suffering from mental health issues, please speak out, tell someone you trust, visit the Young Minds website and seek help – it's not a sign of weakness.

Talking about it is a sign of strength

His debut book ‘Icefall’ has been endorsed by Bear Grylls and explorer Mark Wood and won bronze in the Readers Favorite International Book Contest 2016.

The endurance challenge has so far raised just over £16,000.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/climbtheuk