Cheshire police say they caught 100 using their mobile phones while driving in recent campaign

Officers from Cheshire Police caught more than 100 drivers using their mobile phones illegally as part of a week-long nationwide operation.

Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Team took part in the national operation which began on Monday 23 January.

Officers from the force targeted those motorists intent on breaking the law by driving while using a handheld mobile device.

Police stopped anyone they caught using a handheld mobile device behind the wheel and the drivers were issued with a penalty notice.

They also took the opportunity to educate these motorists of the dangers of using a handheld mobile device while driving and the consequences they will face ahead of new legislation to be introduced in next month (1 March 2017).

From March, any motorists caught driving while using handheld mobile devices will face double the penalty under the new legislation. Anyone caught driving while using a handheld mobile device will receive six penalty points and a £200 fine. Currently, the penalty is three points and a £100 fine.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Martland said:

“Driving while using a handheld mobile device is dangerous, completely reckless and will not be tolerated in Cheshire.

“The safety of Cheshire’s roads is paramount and our Roads Policing Team will do all they can to enforce the new legislation to keep our roads safe.”

North Wales Police are yet to release their figures for the same campaign.