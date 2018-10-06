Cheshire Police launch appeal for help locating a missing woman from Chester.

Officers from Cheshire Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing woman from Chester.

Carla Arden was last seen in Chester, at 1.30pm on Thursday 4 October.

Carla, 49, is described as white, approximately 5’8”, medium build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing either a green parker style coat with a fur hood or a black coat with a hood when she went missing. She may have also been wearing a silver scrunchy in her hair.

Inspector Mike Skillen said: “We are very concerned about Carla and we would ask that if anyone has seen someone fitting her description, or who knows where she is, to please get in contact with police.

“We are concerned for her welfare and need to locate her. We would also appeal directly to Carla and ask her to make contact with us as your family are very worried about you.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number IML 203357.