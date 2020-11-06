Cheshire police call on public for help locating man with connections to Flintshire wanted for drugs offences

Officers are appealing to members of the public to help locate a man they want to speak to in connection with alleged drug offences being investigated by the Chester Local Policing Unit.

Sean Upton has links to Chester as well as to Buckley, Mold and Holywell.

The 25-year-old is 5’ 6” tall with a slim build. He is white and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Upton, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting incident number 20000228684.





Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”