Cheshire police are asking the public to help them trace a 39-year-old man from Ellesmere Port who is wanted on re-call to prison for breaching a court order.

“Stuart Welch is well known in the Chester and Ellesmere Port.” A police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 148936, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.