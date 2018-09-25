Cheshire police appeal for information following a fatal collision on A540

Officers from Cheshire police are appealing for information from the public following a fatal collision near Neston.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision at the junction of the A540, Chester High Road, and Damhead Lane just after 10pm last night, Monday 24 September.

The incident involved a silver Ford Focus and a red Ford Fiesta.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said:

“Sadly the driver of the Fiesta, a 48-year-old woman from Bromborough, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

The driver of the Focus, an 88-year-old man from Neston, was also injured; he was taken to Aintree Hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who believes they have any dashcam footage of the incident itself or footage of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. ”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 193790 or visit https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries .

To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage