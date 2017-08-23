Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne suspended over allegations of gross misconduct

The Chief Constable of Cheshire Police has been suspended following an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct.

A statement released today by the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said Mr Byrne had been suspended following advice from the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

An investigation has led to allegations of gross misconduct with regards to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct, the nature of the allegations have not been disclosed.

David Keane ordered an independent inquiry back in 2016 over claims surrounding Simon Byrne, this was carried out by an external force.

PCC David Keane said in his statement:

“Following allegations made in late 2016 against Chief Constable Simon Byrne and following advice from the IPCC, a local investigation conducted by an external police force has been underway in accordance with the statutory police conduct regime.

Following receipt of the Investigation Report, and having carefully considered the evidence, I have determined that there is a case to answer for gross misconduct with regards to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct. This matter must now be referred to an independently chaired gross misconduct hearing.

In light of this determination, I consider that the public interest requires that Mr Byrne be suspended pending the conclusion of the hearing. Deputy Chief Constable McCormick will be undertaking the role of Acting Chief Constable.

I will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the on-going process.”