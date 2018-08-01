Charity Commission takes over running of Capricorn Animal Rescue due to “continued concerns”

The Charity Commission has appointment of an interim manager to Capricorn Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Padeswood due to “continued concerns about the governance and management” of the charity.

Interim managers are appointed to take over the running of a charity where the Commission has identified misconduct or mismanagement, or there is a need to protect the charity’s property.

The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Capricorn Animal Rescue and Sanctuary on 9 February 2017 to examine regulatory concerns about the governance of the charity, potential unauthorised trustee benefit, and whether the trustees have properly exercised their responsibilities under charity law – particularly their duty to account for the charity’s funds.

The Commission has appointed Guy Hollander of Mazars as interim manager “to the exclusion of the trustees” the Commision has said.

Mr Hollander will take on full control of the day-to-day management and administration of the charity from the current trustee until the Commission makes a further order.

Harvey Grenville, Head of Investigations and Enforcement at the Charity Commission said:

We are not satisfied that the current governance procedures and practices are working properly, or are likely to be rectified by the trustees. A decision by the Charity Commission to appoint an interim manager is not taken lightly and reflects the seriousness of our regulatory concerns.

Part of the interim manager’s duties will be to establish the viability of the charity and determine the most appropriate option regarding its future. The Commission’s investigation continues.

Mark Tami MP who has had concerns raised to him said:

“Clearly there are issues that need to be addressed. I’m confident the Charity Commission are taking appropriate measures and I have every faith in their investigation.”

The charity takes animals into care that have no homes, are injured or neglected, and aims to rehouse the animals or release them back into the wild once they are fully recovered and treated.

The charity hit the headlines when BBC Wales investigation for the Week In Week Out programme over the alleged poor conditions at Animal Rescue in Padeswood.

The Commission said it is aware that the charity has been the subject of concerns from members of the public relating to the welfare of animals in the charity’s care; “this does not fall within the Commission’s remit and concerns on this matter should be directed to the RSPCA.” It said.