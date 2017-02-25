Charity Challenge partnership between Airbus and Hospice UK raises £190,000

Airbus employees baked, swam and cycled their way to a grand total of £190,000 for people with terminal and life -limiting illnesses.

The announcement of the total amount raised marks the end of a successful two year Charity Challenge partnership between Airbus and Hospice UK, an organisation that supports the development and awareness of end of life care in the UK.

Airbus employees voted to support Hospice UK in 2015 and, for the past two years, have raised money that will benefit four local hospices – Claire House Children’s Hospice, Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Nightingale House Hospice and Wirral Hospice St Johns.

Head of Plant at Airbus Broughton, Paul McKinlay, said:

It’s fantastic to celebrate the hard work and dedication of Airbus employees over the past two years, who have given up their own time to support the partnership through active fundraising and volunteering.

The total amount raised speaks for itself and, needless to say, we are incredibly proud of the efforts of our employees which will help to provide essential hospice care for patients and their loved ones across the country.

Tracy Bleakley, CEO Hospice UK, added:

On behalf of everyone at Hospice UK, I would like to thank everyone at Airbus for their wonderful support of hospice care over the past two years. By working closely together, we have been able to ensure that people who are living with terminal and life-limiting conditions, their families, friends and carers have the best possible care at the end of their life.

Over the course of the partnership, fundraising events ranged from bake sales to bike rides, with one team of employees competing in a 5-a-side charity football match on the Airbus UK football pitch.

The annual Charity Challenge dinners, held in Chester and Bristol, also raised more than £30,000.

Charity Challenge manager for Airbus in the UK, Lauren Ashall, added: